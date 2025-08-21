Orange County residents help boost public safety with camera program

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Over 2000 Orange County Residents have registered their security cameras in an all-new program from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“Connect Orange County” allows the sheriff’s office to request video evidence if a crime or emergency happens in the area.

The OCSO, however, does not have direct access to the security videos.

For more information on the “Connect Orange County” program or if you want to register your camera, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group