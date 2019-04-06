0 Orange County residents say constant construction on 408, 417 Interchange is damaging homes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A growing chorus of homeowners say major road construction projects are damaging their homes.

Now a second neighborhood of people has a lawyer to help them to try to prove their claims.

Valencia Place HOA President Joseph Hitchock says he first noticed cracks in his house the day construction started.

“Went to the doctor one morning and came back and the floor was cracked in the kitchen, just all in one day,” said Hitchcock. “It was the same day they started pile driving out back.

Hitchcock started talking with other neighbors. Many had also found cracks all over their property, but thought they were the only ones.

In all, he says at least nine people in the neighborhood have had cracks form on the outside of their houses, inside on their floors, on their pool decks and in their pools. We spoke with and saw the damage at four of those homes.

Hitchcock and t least one other neighbor tried to file a claim with the Central Florida Expressway. Both were sent a denial letter telling them the contractor, SEMA, was responsible.

Over the past several months, Hitchcock says he’d continued pressing this issue.

Multiple times, Hitchcock says SEMA sent out engineers and insurance adjustors.

Multiple times, Hitchcock says they told him there’s no way the cracks are the fault of the pile driving. He and other neighbors all said they were told they’d need pictures from before construction started to prove the damage wasn’t already there.

“I inspected this house after Irma hit, I inspected it after Matthew which was earlier, which was hardly anything and we had absolutely no damage, no shingle loss, no nothing,” said neighbor Scott Devore.

Even though they haven’t filed a lawsuit and hope not to have to, because the neighbors are working with lawyers, Central Florida Expressway’s spokesperson Brian Hutchings says they can’t comment on the issue.

The neighbors’ lawyer, Louiza Tarrasova, is filing appeals for the homeowners whose claims have been denied. She’s already gone through that process with homeowners living near I-4 Ultimate pile driving. They’re now suing the contractor for that project, SGL.

That lawsuit is pursuing class action certification by a judge, a step the Valencia Place neighborhood is willing to take if they have to.

