Orange County School Board to discuss disagreement over proposed teacher salary increase

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School Board will hear arguments Tuesday over a contract dispute with the teachers’ union.

The dispute comes after the district offered teachers a 9% salary increase.

However, the union is upset that the change will also include a raise in health insurance costs.

Watch: Orange County teachers offered ‘historic’ 9% salary increase

The union said some employees could see their health insurance go up as much as $646 a year.

Channel 9 will monitor Tuesday’s meeting and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Read: Orange County Public Schools’ highest-paid employees

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group