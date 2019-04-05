Orange County school bus with 12 students inside stuck after running over curb, firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A school bus carrying students in Orange County was stuck after running over a curb Friday, according to firefighters.
Orange County Fire Rescue said 12 students were on the bus during the incident.
No students were injured, firefighters said.
WFTV’s Skywitness helicopter spotted the bus just before 5 p.m. with several students standing nearby.
The incident occurred near the intersection of 4th Street and Hoenstine Avenue in the Taft area, one mile west of the Orlando International Airport.
#trafficalert— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 5, 2019
4TH ST & HOENSTINE AVE, TAFT. #OCFRD units on scene of a school bus that ran over a curb with one tire. 12 children on the bus, all are off the bus. No injuries. View the incident location on @pulsepoint:https://t.co/VpViJ7efVr
