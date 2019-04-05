  • Orange County school bus with 12 students inside stuck after running over curb, firefighters say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A school bus carrying students in Orange County was stuck after running over a curb Friday, according to firefighters.

    Orange County Fire Rescue said 12 students were on the bus during the incident.

    Related Headlines

    No students were injured, firefighters said.

    TRENDING NOW:

    WFTV’s Skywitness helicopter spotted the bus just before 5 p.m. with several students standing nearby.

    The incident occurred near the intersection of 4th Street and Hoenstine Avenue in the Taft area, one mile west of the Orlando International Airport.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories