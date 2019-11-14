Orange County school district considers new high school start times

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County School Board is considering changing school start times next year, but not everyone is on board with the possible changes.
The district asked students and parents to weigh in on four possibilities including making classes start earlier, later or staying the same.
On Thursday, the school board is meeting to discuss its options.
The district's received nearly 32,00 responses from students, parents and teachers on its latest survey on the topic.
One option was moving all schools back 20 minutes.
Another was moving high schools back to 8:45 a.m., which came in as the least popular.
The most popular option, gaining the support of 52 percent of those who responded to the survey, is keeping start times the same.
“Right now, I’m already used to the time, like waking up and coming at the time it is right now,” student Noe Rubio said.
