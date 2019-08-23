Orange County schools, leaders remind community of appropriate behavior for football season

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As the high school football season kicks off Friday, Orange and Seminole County school officials want to remind fans of the rules.
School officials posted the rules to Facebook to remind everyone:
Officials also said once someone leaves the stadium, they will not be permitted back into the premises.
"People can go out to their cars, they can get things out of their cars and bring them back in," said Scott Howat of Orange County Public Schools.
Howat said OCPS has not had any issues during after school games.
Seminole County schools have similar rules in place for their games, as well as a rule outlawing artificial noisemakers.
