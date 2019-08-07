Orange County schools plan to increase safety measures, purchase 90 metal detecting wands

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Public Schools plan to add more safety measures for the upcoming school year.
Channel 9 learned the district recently purchased 90 metal detecting wands. The additions come after the detectors were added to all middle and high schools for 2018.
The goal for the district is to deter kids from bringing guns or knives on campus.
"I think it's great," said parent Gail Bates. "I think it's scary what's going on in our schools. Do you mind if your kids get wanded? Not at all. It's for everyone."
OCPS said it conducts random safety screenings at all schools -- even elementary schools on occasion.
Julie Casey said her daughter reported being randomly checked two or three times last year.
"They're so used to this environment that they're just passive about it," Casey said. "Which is kind of sad."
Channel 9 asked the district for the number of weapons that were found by the wands, but was told that information is exempt from release.
The 90 additional wands cost OCPS around $10,000.
In addition to wands, students will also have a new tool to report suspicious behavior at school.
FortifyFL is an app that allows students, teachers and parents to send in tips about potentially dangerous situations.
The free app works by allowing users to select their school from a menu. Once a tip is submitted, it will be sent to the school's district. Authorities will automatically receive a copy of the tip.
OCPS will already have the app loaded into tablets or computers that students use during the day on campus.
