Orange County sees record tourism tax collections

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is setting a new record for tourism, and officials say it’s thanks in part to central Florida’s newest theme park.

The county collected nearly $34 million in tourist development taxes last month. Officials say it was thanks in part to Epic Universe and major summer events.

They say it was the highest June collections on record and a 10% increase from last year.

Tax revenue is used for tourism-related projects, including renovations to Camping World Stadium.

