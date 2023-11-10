At 10 a.m.: Orange County Sheriff John Mina to hold news conference to share ‘important update’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff John Mina is set to hold a news conference on Friday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Mina will speak at 10 a.m. to share an “important update” at the conference.

Deputies have not said what Mina is planning to discuss.

Watch: Fight inside Winter Haven Publix leads to deadly stabbing, police say

Channel 9 will have a crew at Mina’s news conference and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group