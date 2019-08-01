0 Orange County Sheriff's Office sees spike in murders across county

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said murders are up in the county.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 40 people have been murdered this year, with 15 people shot dead in the last 12 days.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said there is only so much that can be done without help.



"My personal opinion is people seem to turn to violence more than they did 10, 20, 30 years ago," the sheriff said.

Mina said he has the deputies, the technology and money to catch the criminals, but he needs help from the community.



The sheriff admits it's a two-way street. He said he is pledging to increase community outreach events aimed at making people who know what happened speak up.



Sheriff Mina said most of the murders involved one criminal killing another.



As for the increase in murders, the sheriff said, "We really don't discuss what we do. I will tell you that, you know, any time there's a spike in crime in a certain area, we're always going to put all the resources we can in specific areas or out in specific times."

The sheriff said he is meeting with other local, state and federal law enforcement next week to see what else they can do.

AHEAD ON #WFTV AT 5: I had a chance to ask @SheriffMina about the string of murders we've seen in Orlando/Orange County in the past twelve days. I'm explaining his plan to tamp down the violence, and why he says he can't do it alone. pic.twitter.com/bqkBtmV9GG — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) August 1, 2019

