Orange County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal shooting near the Millenia area of Orlando.
The shooting happened around midnight on Saturday, at the intersection of Americana Boulevard and Texas Avenue, deputies said.
Investigators said they believe the shooting began with a confrontation between the victim and the suspect.
Deputies said the victim, a man in his 30s, was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrest have been made, but deputies told WFTV that they know who the suspect is and aren't searching for anyone else.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}