Orange County Sheriff’s Office training deputies, employees to better handle crisis situations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are being better trained on how to handle crisis situations.

The agency’s latest crisis intervention training class just graduated.

Now more than 1,200 employees have learned crucial skills for handling crisis scenarios.

Watch: ‘They need to find out what’s causing these deaths’: Body found at The Compound in Palm Bay

The crisis intervention training is being done to ensure employees are equipped with all of the tools they need to better serve the community.

“It doesn’t always have to be a mental illness issue or substance abuse issue. It can be a situation that’s just out of the norm,” said Sgt. Jason Gorberg with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Watch: Central Florida’s Jewish leaders host prayer vigil for war in Israel

Just this year, over 3,000 calls have been dispatched by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for a person in crisis. That’s more than 10 calls a day.

Because of the obvious need, the sheriff’s office is training hundreds of its employees in crisis intervention.

Watch: Local coffee company raises money for first responders

During the 40-hour course, civilian employees and deputies role-play real-life scenarios the agency has actually dealt with.

Officials said their goal is to have all employees trained in crisis intervention and they have classes planned monthly for the rest of the year.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group