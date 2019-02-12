  • Orange County street racing detail says it arrested 150, ticketed 1K last year

    By: Jason Kelly , Samantha Manning

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it arrested almost 150 people and ticketed almost 1,000 others in connection with illegal street racing last year.

    Orange County Capt. Bruce McMullen said that the agency's street racing detail, which was created in March, made the arrests and issued the citations between March and December.

    Related Headlines

    "You have these folks engaging in very dangerous activity, mixing right in along with people coming home from school, going to work," he said.

    TRENDING NOW:

    McMullen said there have been fewer drag races and smaller crowds since the detail's creation.

    "We're thankful we've impacted the problem greatly so far," he said. "We know that we need to continue that."

    Deputies said they arrested a 19-year-old man for racing near Central Florida Boulevard and South Orange Blossom Trail this past weekend.

    Investigators said people often use social media to organize races.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories