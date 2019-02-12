Orange County street racing detail says it arrested 150, ticketed 1K last year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it arrested almost 150 people and ticketed almost 1,000 others in connection with illegal street racing last year.
Orange County Capt. Bruce McMullen said that the agency's street racing detail, which was created in March, made the arrests and issued the citations between March and December.
"You have these folks engaging in very dangerous activity, mixing right in along with people coming home from school, going to work," he said.
McMullen said there have been fewer drag races and smaller crowds since the detail's creation.
"We're thankful we've impacted the problem greatly so far," he said. "We know that we need to continue that."
Deputies said they arrested a 19-year-old man for racing near Central Florida Boulevard and South Orange Blossom Trail this past weekend.
Investigators said people often use social media to organize races.
Street racing is extremely dangerous - and illegal. We take it very seriously and we will arrest people who are participating in illegal races. OCSO made more than 100 arrests and issued more than 900 citations in 2018. pic.twitter.com/Izvmo8cvKa— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 8, 2019
