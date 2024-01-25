Orange County students sample and give feedback on possible new school foods

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly 200 students in Orange County got a chance to try out new food that could be on next year’s menu.

The Food and Nutrition Services Food Show was held Thursday in Orlando.

Elementary, middle and high school students tried out new dishes and then voted on their favorites.

Watch: States report delivery challenges with food from USDA for school meals

The students also learned about the nutritional value and cultural significance of the dishes.

School officials said each dish was carefully chosen to offer a diverse range of flavors.

Watch: Seminole County bans students from selling candy for fundraisers in school

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group