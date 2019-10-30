Orange County teachers, school district back at bargaining table to negotiate teacher pay

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County teachers are heading back to the negotiating table on Wednesday to work out a deal to give them a bump in pay.
Teachers and the school district have been trying to come to an agreement on salary increases for months, but haven't come to an agreement.
Both parties will be back at the negotiating table at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss pay and benefits.
Last week, the district proposed a two-year deal with raises of $2,400 for teachers rated effective, and an increase of $3,000 for teachers rated highly effective.
The district said it would also pay half the insurance increases for the first year, and would reopen salary negotiations next year if lawmakers provide an increase in state funding.
The Orange County Classroom Teachers Association is now surveying teachers to see if they would vote for the district's latest proposal.
The most recent count shows about 92 percent of those who responded opposed the district's offer.
"Hopefully we can get some type of agreement, so we can get money in the pockets of our teachers who really deserve a pay raise," said Wendy Doromal, president of the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association.
