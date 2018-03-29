0 Advocates warn of rental scheme targeting Puerto Rican families

Orange County homeowner Lazara Sanz couldn’t believe what she was hearing when the voice at the other end of the phone line told her to send a $3,000 cashier’s check to rent her own home.

"I've never heard of anybody saying, 'I'm going to mail you a key,'" Sanz said.

She said she learned of the phony rental ad that completely copied her own "for sale by owner" posting on another website when two couples from Puerto Rico who were desperate to move in stopped by. The bogus advertisement was posted on a Spanish language website for classified ads.

"To have people rip off other people when they are in need -- you know what I’m saying? -- and then use my house," Sanz told Channel 9 reporter Angela Jacobs. "I'm sure I'm not the only person on their website."

Sanz said the man hung up when she told him she's the homeowner.

Jacobs called and texted the Massachusetts phone number on the ad.

Jacobs received an email the next day from a man who identified himself as Robin and who claimed to own Lazara’s home. He wrote that he had changed his mind about selling the house and decided to rent it.

He directed Jacobs to "discard any for sale sign with a number at the front of the house by any realtor or management company." He also included an application and a picture, implying it was of him, his wife and their son and said they were with a group in California that's working to end homelessness.

Jacobs showed the communications to Marytza Sanz, of Latino Leadership -- an Orlando nonprofit that assists Hispanic people who have recently moved to Central Florida. An onsite housing counselor warned people about these growing scams, which advocates have learned about in used car sales and job searching services.

"These families, they are so vulnerable," Marytza Sanz said. "They need to go somewhere and live. This is something that is urgent for them."

Marytza Sanz hopes that lawmakers will punish those who prey on the most vulnerable, similar to price-gouging bans during hurricanes.

"We are working with the federal government, and we are going to be with our eyes very open," Marytza Sanz said. "As a community we have to report it, because if we stay quiet, this will continue happening."

Those who fear they’ve been victimized may file a police report in English or in Spanish.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office detective will call those who do so.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.