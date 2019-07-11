  • Orange County Youth Services deputy accused of domestic violence, sheriff says

    By: James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is relieved of duty without pay after he was accused of domestic violence, officials said.

    According to a release, Deputy Brett Bailey was arrested on charges of domestic violence after the allegations were brought to the attention of officials on Wednesday.

    “These are very serious criminal allegations. As law enforcement officers, we are committed to fighting the scourge of domestic violence in our community. At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards whether they are on duty or off duty,” said Sheriff John Mina. “I have a zero-tolerance policy toward domestic violence; these allegations will be thoroughly investigated and the results of that investigation will be made public.” 

    Deputies said Bailey was hired in June 2013 and worked with the Youth Service Division.

    According to the Sheriff’s Office’s website, the Youth Services Section is committed to the agency's school resource officers, the MAGIC program and several other agency programs targeting the county's juvenile population.

