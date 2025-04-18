Bogin Munns & Munns faces a family feud as the co-president sues over termination

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A split inside Bogin Munns & Munns became public when on Dec. 2, 2024, Ryan Munns, a former co-president and partner — and son of co-founder Ranier Munns — filed a lawsuit against the firm and his cousin Spencer Munns, the other co-president and son of co-founder Rulon Munns.

The suit was filed in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court with Judge Chad Alvaro presiding.

The dispute centers on the Nov. 1, 2024, termination of plaintiff Ryan Munns’ employment and the loss of his position, shares and salary.

