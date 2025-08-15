Boil water notice in Orange County extended through the weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The boil water advisory for the S. Apopka Vineland Road area has been extended until Sunday, August 17, due to unsatisfactory lab test results.

Residents in the affected area should continue to boil their water for one minute before consumption, including drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes. The advisory was issued after a water main break, which Orange County Utilities is now repairing.

The water main break happened off S. Apopka Vineland Road, south of Vinings Way Boulevard. As repairs continue, the northbound lanes near the intersection are being rerouted with help from law enforcement and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Orange County Utilities will notify affected customers when the water service is fully restored.

