Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida has opened a new location

TANGELO PARK, Fla. — Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida recently announced the grand opening of their 39th location in Tangelo Park, sparking excitement among the community.

Thanks to the support of the Universal Orlando Foundation and Commissioner Mike Scott, this new branch has begun serving local families. It offers a safe, engaging environment for children ages 6 to 18 in a previously underserved community.

“We are thrilled to open our 39th Club in Tangelo Park, expanding our reach to serve even more youth and families in Central Florida,” said BGCCF President and CEO Jamie Merrill.

The Universal Orlando Foundation also supports the Universal Orlando Foundation Branch located in Carver Shores.

Merrill continues, “This new location will provide a vital support system for local children, helping them build bright futures. We are deeply grateful to the Universal Orlando Foundation and Commissioner Mike Scott for their unwavering support and commitment to this community.

Orange County Commissioner Mike Scott, an alumnus of BGCCF, added, “As a Boys & Girls Club alum and someone who grew up right here in Tangelo Park, I couldn’t be more thrilled to see this dream finally come to life. This club is more than a building; it’s a promise to our kids that their future matters.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group