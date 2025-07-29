Extreme heat means extra concerns for Central Florida elderly

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the extreme heat, it’s a good time to check on elderly loved ones. If you can’t do so, Seniors First has been checking on seniors in their homes while they make their Meals on Wheels routes.

For Katherine Brown of Seniors First, this isn’t just about delivering a meal; it’s a heartfelt way to look after our elderly clients during this intense heat. Bea Longley is making sure no one is left unattended.

Sweltering heat affecting elderly in Central Florida Seniors First has been checking on the elderly in their houses, as they make their Meals on Wheels rounds.

“It’s so hot, you can’t go out and do the things you want to do,” says Longley.

Brown cares for all her clients with TLC and is prepared to call medical help if necessary. ”Because of the clients’ age and medical conditions, it’s not uncommon for us to encounter a door that isn’t answered.” Brown says there are signs to look for in the elderly, prone to heat-related illness. “Exhaustion, we’ll look for disorientation, inability to carry on a conversation.”

“The concern is people who are less likely to take fluids because their medications are on.” Dr Jay Ladde at Orlando Regional Medical Center says he’s seen an increase in people coming to the ER with heat-related illnesses. He also has advice for elderly loved ones.

He states that individuals with other health conditions often find it harder to cope with the heat, such as those with “High blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, or other illnesses like dementia.”

Ladde continues, “If they’re not sweating as much as they normally would or when they go to the bathroom and their urine is darker, they probably aren’t taking enough fluids in.”

Dr. Ladde encourages you to not hesitate in taking an elderly loved one to the ER if needed. They have the necessary IVs and equipment to check vitals and provide proper care for heat-related illnesses.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group