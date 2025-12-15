FDLE reports multiple arrests in Orlando during statewide crackdown on child crimes

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested multiple people in Orlando for possessing child sexual abuse material, part of a statewide effort to fight crimes against children.

Martin Cassady, 60, and Jorge Nieto, 39, each faced 40 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material. Joel Orellana, 25, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was charged with two counts.

The arrests followed three search warrants in Orlando.

“This operation highlights the relentless work of FDLE and our law enforcement partners in removing three dangerous individuals who exploited children online,” said Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins.

FDLE started investigating Cassady in April after getting a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip reported that an internet user had uploaded and shared more than 1,500 digital images and videos showing sexual abuse of children.

“Florida has zero tolerance for crimes against children, and we will do everything in our power to find these child predators and put them behind bars,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass.

The investigation into Nieto’s crimes started in July when FDLE Task Force agents received more than 50 cyber tips from NCMEC. These tips reported a cloud storage account user sharing and uploading digital videos depicting child sexual abuse.

“The safety of children is the Apopka Police Department’s highest priority,” said Apopka Police Chief Lovetta Quinn-Henry, PhD.

The investigation into Orellana’s crimes started in August when FDLE Task Force agents received a cyber tip from NCMEC that an internet user was uploading files showing the sexual abuse of children into a search engine. During Orellana’s arrest, three more arrests were made involving illegal aliens from Venezuela and Mexico, all of whom had final deportation orders.

On Nov. 25, FDLE Task Force agents executed search warrants and arrested Cassady in Maitland and Nieto in Apopka. Orellana was detained on-site after the residential search warrant in Kissimmee.

“The Kissimmee Police Department is committed to keeping our community safe,” said City of Kissimmee Police Chief Charles Broadway.

The Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is prosecuting these cases. Investigations are ongoing, and more charges are expected after further inquiry.

