Firefighters work overnight to combat fire that severely damaged home in Orange County

TANGELO PARK, Fla. — Early this morning, a fire severely damaged a home in the Tangelo Park neighborhood of Orange County. Firefighters are monitoring the area for hotspots.

The fire happened overnight, prompting emergency crews to respond to Prato Avenue around 5:30 A.M. The incident took place near Sand Lake Road and Kirkman Road.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire. The residents were able to evacuate the home safely.

As firefighters continue to monitor the situation for any remaining hot spots, the investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

