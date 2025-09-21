‘Girls in Aviation Day’ aims to inspire next generation of female aviation leaders

ORLANDO, Fla. — United Airlines hosted ‘Girls in Aviation Day’ at Orlando International Airport on Saturday, September 20, aiming to inspire the next generation of talented female aviation leaders.

Students from fifth grade at Girls on the Run and Bay Meadow Elementary attended this amazing opportunity, which included an interactive tour of a United 737 MAX plane and the maintenance hangar.

Throughout the event, every young girl was matched with a female United pilot who acted as her mentor for the day’s activities.

0 of 7 United Airlines presents: Girls in Aviation Day United Airlines looks to inspire the next generation of female aviation leaders at its ‘Girls in Aviation Day’ at Orlando International Airport. (Fernando Rendon/Miles Boone Phot) United Airlines presents: Girls in Aviation Day United Airlines looks to inspire the next generation of female aviation leaders at its ‘Girls in Aviation Day’ at Orlando International Airport. (Fernando Rendon/Miles Boone Phot) United Airlines presents: Girls in Aviation Day United Airlines looks to inspire the next generation of female aviation leaders at its ‘Girls in Aviation Day’ at Orlando International Airport. (Fernando Rendon/Miles Boone Phot) United Airlines presents: Girls in Aviation Day United Airlines looks to inspire the next generation of female aviation leaders at its ‘Girls in Aviation Day’ at Orlando International Airport. (Fernando Rendon/Miles Boone Phot) United Airlines presents: Girls in Aviation Day United Airlines looks to inspire the next generation of female aviation leaders at its ‘Girls in Aviation Day’ at Orlando International Airport. (Fernando Rendon/Miles Boone Phot) United Airlines presents: Girls in Aviation Day United Airlines looks to inspire the next generation of female aviation leaders at its ‘Girls in Aviation Day’ at Orlando International Airport. (Fernando Rendon/Miles Boone Phot)

Leadership and pilots from United happily engaged with the participants, sharing their insights into the exciting world of aviation. The event took place at Orlando International Airport, Terminal B, creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere for all involved.

United Airlines is working to inspire young girls to pursue careers in aviation by offering hands-on experiences and mentorship, with the goal of developing the next generation of female leaders in the industry.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group