Grace Medical Home joins Central Florida’s Nutritious Pantry Network

ORLANDO, Fla. — Grace Medical Home will become the first healthcare partner to join Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida’s Nutritious Pantry Network in Orlando on Tuesday, October 28.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida’s Nutritious Pantry Network Grace Medical Home will join Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida’s Nutritious Pantry Network as its first healthcare partner on Tuesday, October 28, in Orlando, Florida.

This partnership between Grace Medical Home and Second Harvest Food Bank is a milestone to improve patients’ access to healthier food. The Nutritious Pantry Certification shows Grace Medical Home’s dedication to meeting strict nutritional standards.

“This will allow us to better serve our patients by providing them with the nutritious food they need,” said Stephanie Garris, CEO of Grace Medical Home.

The Nutritious Pantry Network has grown to include 16 pantries across Brevard, Lake, Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Volusia, and Marion counties.

Second Harvest Food Bank provides enough food to deliver 300,000 meals each day in these areas, assisting those at risk of hunger.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida’s Nutritious Pantry Network Grace Medical Home will join Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida’s Nutritious Pantry Network as its first healthcare partner on Tuesday, October 28, in Orlando, Florida.

The recognition ceremony occurred at Grace Medical Home, 1417 E. Concord Street, Orlando, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on October 28, featuring a Nutritious Pantry Certification presentation and pantry tour.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group