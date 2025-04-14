Harbor House is hosting a Paws for Peace walk and 5 K run in Baldwin Park

BALDWIN PARK, Fla. — The Paws for Peace Walk & 5k Run is a joyful and meaningful community event designed for the whole family, aimed at raising awareness about abuse in our community and its impact on pets and their owners.

Pets and their humans unite for Paws for Peace Walk to support survivors of domestic violence

This year’s theme is Tails & Trails, so grab your hat and boots and join your community at their new location in Baldwin Park. Below, you will find the general event location.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see others and their pets dressed in their finest western-themed attire! Additional event information can be found here.

Participating in this event will help raise awareness about domestic violence issues in our community and critical funding to ensure that pets and their people remain safely united and cared for while in sanctuary at Harbor House of Central Florida.

If you cannot attend the Paws for Peace Walk & 5k Run, you can still support survivors and their pets by making a monetary donation here.

