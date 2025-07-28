Health officials encourage student athletes to schedule annual sports physicals

MELBOURNE, Fla. — As the new school year approaches, Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute encourages student athletes to schedule their annual sports physicals.

Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute offered free sports physicals to over 200 Brevard County student athletes this weekend. The event included ECGs by Who We Play For. Dr. Rafoth stressed the need to recognize and prevent heat illnesses, recommending hydration and water breaks as students start conditioning in the Florida heat.

This helps identify potential health concerns and prepares students to prevent and manage sports injuries. Sports physicals reveal issues like high blood pressure, obesity and vision problems. Annual physicals are a preventive measure to help students avoid injuries such as heat illnesses, concussions and musculoskeletal problems.

“When student athletes come in for physicals, we take their vital signs, their height, their weight and their blood pressure. We test their vision. We put them through a series of musculoskeletal tests and screening,” said Dr. Hunter Rafoth, a sports medicine physician at Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute.

Concussions are a concern; during physicals, students are asked about their understanding and symptoms. Musculoskeletal issues like sprains and strains are common as activity increases. Dr. Rafoth advises athletes to listen to their bodies to prevent injuries.

