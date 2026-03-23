High-speed chase on Curry Ford Road ends in racing charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two drivers, Andre Melendez and Theyonee Hector, were charged with racing violations after a high-speed incident on Curry Ford Road.

The incident occurred around 2:04 a.m. involving a Honda and a Chevrolet SUV.

The drivers were seen traveling side-by-side in a competitive way, accelerating at a traffic signal at the same time, which caused the officer to conclude they were involved in illegal racing.

The Honda was also seen running without its headlights on, showing a reckless disregard for public safety.

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