‘It’s been problematic for years: overnight fire destroys old church in Pine Hills

PINE HILLS, Fla. — Fire officials are investigating what led to an overnight fire in Pine Hills late Saturday night.

Firefighters and deputies were on the scene at 2332 North Hiawassee Road, south of Silver Star Road.

Overnight fire destroys old church in Pine Hills Firefighters and deputies were on the scene at 2332 North Hiawassee Road, south of Silver Star Road. (Omar Isaacs )

“All the time there’s homeless people there,” said Wilma Solis, who lives across from the building. She said her daughter called for help. “My husband went outside and then he saw a car that came in and after that we saw the smoke coming this way. After that we called my daughter, and she called 911 and they came quickly.”

The incident was reported around 11:54 pm Saturday when Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the scene. The flames were so intense that the windows were shattered, and the roof collapsed.

“I think this is the third fire. The second fire I called [911],” said Pastor Omar, who also lives close to the location. “I see men and women going in and out all day, all times and hours. Vehicles driving in and out at 1 or 2 in the morning.”

Public records show the property belongs to Northwestern Learning Center, a nonprofit organization registered and active in the State of Florida, as of 2024.

“It was sold in 2012, and for the past few years it’s been a troubling spot for the community. “There have been several reports to 311 about the building and the upkeep of it,” said Dr. Latanya Nichols, with the Pine Hills Community Council. “It has been problematic for years with the homeless individuals staying in and around that building and there have been several fires in the past, which has been a concern to the community.”

Dr. Nichols said there will be a meeting on Tuesday at 6 pm at Orange County Multicultural Center, where Pine Hills residents and community leaders will be able to debate and work to find solutions for problematic spots like 2332 N. Hiawassee Road.

Orange County Fire Rescue reported no victims in the incident. The Fire Marshal’s Office should determine the cause of the fire.

