Judge denies bond for man accused of hit-and-run that killed a 5-year-old girl

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County judge has denied bond for Yosefi Arabu, the man accused of hitting and killing 5-year-old Aiyanna McCoy in a crash on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando in November 2023.

Yosefi Arabu faces charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, according to investigators.

The crash involved a 2016 silver Mercedes C300 driven by Arabu and a 2016 white Nissan Pathfinder carrying Aiyanna McCoy and her family. Aiyanna was ejected from the vehicle and later died at a local hospital.

The initial reports state that after the crash, the Mercedes occupants fled the scene, prompting an extensive investigation by the Orlando Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit. Arabu was arrested nearly two years later.

Police state Arabu faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, leaving the scene with death, driving without a valid license causing death or injury, tampering with evidence, reckless driving causing injury, and reckless driving causing damage.

Arabu remains in jail as the legal proceedings continue. The community is monitoring the case’s progress closely and Channel 9 will deliver updates.

