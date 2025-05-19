Leaders debate ending after-midnight alcohol service in downtown Orlando amid safety efforts

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A majority of Orlando commissioners do not want to end after-midnight alcohol service downtown as the city looks at options to improve nightlife safety.

Commissioners Patty Sheehan, Bakari Burns, Tony Ortiz and Shan Rose indicated they were against shutting down after midnight service during a May 19 workshop, though Sheehan said she thought businesses needed to do more to help control the environment downtown after midnight.

Robert Stuart and Jim Gray indicated they are for stopping alcohol sales during the midnight to 2 a.m. period, but Gray also said he was open to ideas on how to continue after-midnight alcohol service safely.

