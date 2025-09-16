New voter engagement initiatives announced on National Voter Registration Day

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Supervisor of Elections Karen Castor Dentel celebrates National Voter Registration Day by announcing new voter engagement initiatives at Edgewater High School on Tuesday, September 16.

At the event, the Civic Advisory Council was introduced, a new initiative that’s all about boosting voter registration and engagement across Orange County, especially among students.

“We’ve needed this engagement for years,” said Stephanie Vanos, Orange County School Board Member. “This will allow us to address the most pressing needs for our students and community.”

The Civic Advisory Council will have focus groups addressing community needs. One subgroup includes students from Orange County’s 23 high schools leading voter registration drives. Additional subgroups will be introduced over the next year to target specific communities and demographics for the 2026 election.

These initiatives are designed to give Orange County residents the chance to get involved directly in the election process, share their thoughts, and help shape voter education efforts. Officials emphasize that the initiative is all about making sure everyone feels included and heard.

