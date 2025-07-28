Orange County

Ocoee investigators still trying to solve man’s 1988 disappearance

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Ernest Manzanares Today marks the anniversary of Ernest Manzanares going missing. His case is still unsolved.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

OCOEE, Fla. — Today marks the anniversary of Ernest Manzanares’ going missing, a case that remains unsolved.

Manzanares disappeared under mysterious circumstances, and despite ongoing investigations, no new developments have been reported.

The Ocoee Police Department posted on its social media today to mark the important anniversary and review details of the cold case. Viewers are encouraged to watch the post, share the information and contact the department with any relevant tips or details.

Officers say that the anniversary of Ernest Manzanares’ disappearance serves as a reminder of the unresolved case, leaving questions unanswered for another year.

Retired detective Michelle Grogan states that Manzanares received a call from his mother, informing him that she and his siblings were involved in a domestic violence situation at their home. He then drove from Colorado to Ocoee to be with them.

Later, rumors circulated that his father and uncle were attempting to arrange for his sister and cousin to be sold into slavery. The detective states that Manzanares left home to confront the uncle and father but was never heard from again or found.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read