Ocoee investigators still trying to solve man’s 1988 disappearance

OCOEE, Fla. — Today marks the anniversary of Ernest Manzanares’ going missing, a case that remains unsolved.

Manzanares disappeared under mysterious circumstances, and despite ongoing investigations, no new developments have been reported.

The Ocoee Police Department posted on its social media today to mark the important anniversary and review details of the cold case. Viewers are encouraged to watch the post, share the information and contact the department with any relevant tips or details.

🎥Watch the video. Share it. Call us with any info.



📞407-905-3160

📢 Or call Crimeline: 1-800-423-TIPS#ColdCase #OcoeePD #Ocoee pic.twitter.com/QkyuHb02tN — Ocoee Police Department (@OcoeePD) July 28, 2025

Officers say that the anniversary of Ernest Manzanares’ disappearance serves as a reminder of the unresolved case, leaving questions unanswered for another year.

Retired detective Michelle Grogan states that Manzanares received a call from his mother, informing him that she and his siblings were involved in a domestic violence situation at their home. He then drove from Colorado to Ocoee to be with them.

Later, rumors circulated that his father and uncle were attempting to arrange for his sister and cousin to be sold into slavery. The detective states that Manzanares left home to confront the uncle and father but was never heard from again or found.

