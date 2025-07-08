Orlando aerospace facility faces $262K in proposed penalties, OSHA says

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Labor has cited Aerojet Rocketdyne Coleman Aerospace Inc. in Orlando for safety and health violations following a December 2024 fire that injured several workers.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found that two employees were severely burned and another was injured from burns and smoke inhalation while working on a missile component. The investigation found that the company endangered workers by improperly storing and handling explosives and by not properly classifying the physical hazards of a highly reactive chemical.

The Orlando aerospace facility was cited for one willful and six serious violations, with proposed penalties amounting to $262,451. The company has 15 business days from receiving the citations to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA, or contest the findings before the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Officials concluded that two employees were hospitalized after the facility’s fire in December 2024, highlighting significant safety concerns at the site. OSHA’s findings underscore the importance of proper safety protocols when handling explosives and reactive chemicals.

OSHA emphasized that the citations and proposed penalties highlight the importance for Aerojet Rocketdyne Coleman Aerospace Inc. to fix safety violations to avoid future incidents and protect workers. The company is expected to respond to the citations within the stipulated timeframe.

