Pet Alliance Orlando’s new shelter features kennels

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pet Alliance Orlando is setting up kennels for a new shelter on John Young Parkway.

This project follows a 2021 fire that destroyed the original shelter and tragically caused the deaths of at least 13 cats.

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando fire (WFTV Staff)

The non-profit organization is constructing a new shelter to replace the one destroyed in a major fire nearly two years ago.

The new building is scheduled for completion next month and will offer a safe refuge for animals in need.

