Pet Alliance Orlando’s new shelter features kennels

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pet Alliance Orlando is setting up kennels for a new shelter on John Young Parkway.
This project follows a 2021 fire that destroyed the original shelter and tragically caused the deaths of at least 13 cats.
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando fire ruled an accident
The non-profit organization is constructing a new shelter to replace the one destroyed in a major fire nearly two years ago.
The new building is scheduled for completion next month and will offer a safe refuge for animals in need.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2026 Cox Media Group