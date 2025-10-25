Tractor-trailer fire under Kirkman overpass led to early morning closures

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department responded to a tractor-trailer fire under an overpass, which caused heavy smoke to close all lanes on the Turnpike and Kirkman overpass.

The incident happened when the semi-truck’s cab was fully engulfed in flames, greatly reducing visibility in the area. As a safety measure, all lanes were closed to protect motorists.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The Florida Department of Transportation was dispatched to inspect the overpass for any potential damage caused by the fire.

The scene was turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol for further investigation. The quick response by the Orlando Fire Department and the Florida Department of Transportation inspection helped ensure safety.

