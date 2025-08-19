Two men were shot in Orange County on Monday and transported in serious condition, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men in their twenties were shot on Monday evening on East Wallace Street, according to Orange County Law Enforcement.

The incident took place around 8:10 p.m. on August 18, and both men were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Deputies responded to the scene soon after the shooting was reported. The investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing, with no further details available at this time.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

