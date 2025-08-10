Two Orlando Lottery players each won more than $25K over the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Fantasy 5 players — check your tickets!

The Florida Lottery is excited to announce that two lucky players in Orlando each won the evening drawing with their Quick Pick tickets.

The winning tickets matched the numbers drawn in Friday evening’s Fantasy 5 draw: 11-14-21-22-29.

Lottery officials said the winning tickets—worth $29,592.52— were purchased at a local Walmart and 7-Eleven.

The lucky Walmart Market is conveniently located on the map below, at 902 Lee Road in Orlando.

On the map below, you may also find the lucky 7-Eleven location at 5300 Radebaugh Way in Orlando.

In other exciting lottery news, a lucky player from Orlando scored a big prize in the Saturday midday draw for Fantasy 5!

The winning numbers are: 14-25-27-35-36. Lottery officials said the winning ticket—worth $57,299.47—was purchased at a Bravo Supermarket in Oakridge.

Community members and game enthusiasts, don’t forget to check your tickets and play responsibly.

