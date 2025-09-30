Two suspects arrested after Orlando burglary, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department took two suspects into custody after a burglary on Curry Ford Road, thanks to a coordinated effort by Patrol, K-9, and Chase helicopter teams.

Shemar McClendon and Michaell McCall were apprehended and face charges including Burglary, grand theft, and resisting an officer.

While the exact details of the burglary remain uncertain, the deployment of specialized units such as the K-9 team and Chase helicopter highlights the seriousness of the case.

