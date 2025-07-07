The weather stays hot and humid in Central Florida, with storms probable along the coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — The weather remains hot and humid, with storms likely along the east coast.

Heavy rainfall is likely as these storms form, but a somewhat drier period is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday Evening WX Report Central Florida embraces warmer temperatures with storms likely along the east coast due to seabreeze boundaries.

Rain chances are likely to rise again later in the week.

The current weather pattern involves Seabreeze boundaries, increasing storms along the East Coast, bringing heavy rainfall. Early in the week, rain may decrease slightly, but overall rain chances are expected to rise later.

In the tropics, conditions remain quiet, with no significant developments expected through the end of the week.

Residents along the east coast should stay alert for possible heavy rainfall caused by current weather conditions and monitor the forecast regularly for updates later in the week.

