Woman arrested at Walmart for hitting a car and assaulting a woman, police say

APOPKA, Fla. — Police in Apopka arrested a woman in a Walmart parking lot after she allegedly hit a woman’s car and then assaulted her.

Frenier was charged with battery and robbery by sudden snatching, as she knowingly and intentionally struck the victim against her will and snatched the phone from her hand.

Officers say that the incident occurred when Frenier reversed her vehicle and hit the victim’s car as she was checking her phone’s GPS at a stop sign. Following the collision, Frenier exited her vehicle and began cursing at the victim and her brother.

A witness to the incident confirmed that she saw Frenier slap the victim and throw her cellphone across the street.

Law enforcement reports that the victim claimed Frenier refused to give her insurance details and instead became confrontational, eventually slapping her on the left side of her face.

After hitting the victim, Frenier took the victim’s cellphone and tossed it across the street, temporarily taking it out of her hands.

According to the police, Frenier stated that the victim had upset her and was getting in her face. Frenier was transported to the Orange County Jail without incident, facing charges of battery and robbery by sudden snatching.

