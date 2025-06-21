Orange County’s Hurricane Expo 2025: Get ready with expert tips and free resources

ORANGE COUNTY , Fla. — Orange County will host the 2025 Hurricane Expo on June 21, 2025, at Evans High School in Orlando, focusing on the theme ‘Power of Preparedness.’

The event, organized by the Orange County Government and the Office of Emergency Management, aims to educate the public on hurricane preparedness and survival strategies.

It will feature one-on-one meetings with emergency responders, safety tips, and hurricane predictions by a meteorologist.

The Expo is free and open to the public. Attendees can receive free preparedness items while supplies last.

Information sessions will start at 9:30 a.m., providing detailed guidance on how to stay safe during a hurricane.

Evans High School, located at 4949 Silver Star Road in Orlando, will serve as the venue for the event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Expo is designed to equip residents with the knowledge and resources needed to effectively prepare for hurricane season.

