Orange and Osceola counties to face off in court over proposed toll road through Split Oak Forest

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Orange and Osceola counties. are set to face off in court Monday.

It comes amid the back-and-forth over whether to build a proposed toll road through the protected Split Oak Forest, which is located in both counties.

Monday’s hearing has to do with an issue that was on the ballot four years ago.

Watch: Group voices concern over proposed toll road project through protected Split Oak Forest

In 2020, 86% of Orange County voters approved a referendum to protect Split Oak Forest.

Osceola County claims that the referendum was, “misleading.”

Watch: FWC meets to discuss proposed toll road project through protected Split Oak Forest

Environmental activists gathered earlier this month outside the Orange County Administrative Building, pushing commissioners to take a stand and protect the land.

A 25-page memo prepared by Orange County staff was released stating Osceola County informed Orange County it wants to own and manage all 1,550 acres of land in both counties, land it previously said it would “donate.

Watch: Orange County leaders reverse decision on plan to build toll road through protected forest

That land swap was in exchange for the approval of the toll road’s proposed route.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the hearing to provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group