Organizations volunteer to keep Orlando park beautiful

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando organizations gathered for a day of community service on Saturday.

OUC, Orlando City Soccer Club and Orlando Pride spent time volunteering in activities to clean up Eagle Nest Park.

This project honored Earth Month in April, focusing on the environment and sustainability efforts.

It also supported the City of Orlando and Keep Orlando Beautiful.

Kingston, the mascot of Orlando City, SC cheered on the volunteers.

