Organizer “shut it down for Palestine” with demonstrations nationwide

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The war between Israel and Hamas is intensifying and so are the demonstrations here at home.

Dozens of events in support of Palestine are being held nationwide. They include campus walkouts and protests aimed at shutting down traffic.

“We need to disrupt business as usual until Palestine is free,” Ben Zinevich, organizer with the ANSWER coalition.

Hundreds of people gathered outside of Union Station, one of DC’s main transportation hubs, for a rally Friday evening. This was one of 40 different demonstrations nationwide to show support for Palestine. Organizers said the movement is called “Shut it down for Palestine.”

“We’re seeing universities crack down on Palestinian and allied organizations on campuses, being suspended, being expelled, being targeted for their belief in human rights for Palestinians,” said Zinevich.

Protesters in DC called for a ceasefire in Gaza and for federal leaders to halt aid to Israel. They also raised awareness about the high death toll in Palestine since the Israel began strikes on Gaza.

“We’re seeing two thirds of the people that have been killed in Gaza have been children,” said Zinevich.

This comes after tens of thousands rallied on the national mall for a march for Israel earlier this week. Demonstrators called for the release of the remaining hostages and expressed concerns about the rise in antisemitism. The rally also brought out congressional leaders from both parties.

“Israel will cease their counter offenses when Hamas ceases to be a threat to the Jewish state,” said Rep. Mike Johnson, (R) House Speaker.

“Even in its darkest days, the United States has always stood with Israel, and we will do everything to see that that never ever changes,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, (D) Majority Leader.

Both Muslim and Jewish organizations have been tracking a significant spike in biased incidents over the last month alone.

