Orlando among top US meeting destinations

Orlando was named the No. 1 meeting destination in North America, according to Virginia-based event software company Cvent.

The ranking cites the City Beautiful’s proximity to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, their unique venues and the abundance of hotels.

Orlando has over 200 hotels with more than 120,000 guest rooms, and millions of square feet of meeting space including the Orange County Convention Center, which is one of the largest centers in the country.

