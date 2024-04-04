Orlando biotech firm to offer at-home test for endometriosis

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Flowintell, an Orlando startup developing an innovative endometriosis test using menstrual blood, won the 2024 Crummer Venture Plan Competition, a business plan and pitch competition that was held on the Rollins College campus on March 20.

The company will receive $40,000 in prize money, but Flowintell isn’t the only winner. The startups placing second, third and fourth also took home winnings: $20,000, $10,000 and $5,000 respectively. They are Pete Learning, an AI-powered course creation platform; Silicon Assurance, a security assurance solution for silicon chips; and RoomRite, the leading online resale marketplace for hotel room blocks.

Originally, the competition was only open to students at Crummer Graduate School of Business. Then, in 2012, the school decided to open it up to the local community of startup founders.

