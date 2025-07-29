Orlando career fair happening Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Job News USA is organizing a career fair in Orlando on July 30th, featuring hundreds of job openings in different sectors.

The event, which will take place from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Embassy Suites on International Drive, will allow job seekers to connect with recruiters and hiring managers from some of Orlando’s leading companies.

The career fair connects talented individuals with companies, offering a platform for job seekers to find careers supporting themselves and their families. Companies aim to fill blue- and white-collar roles for entry-level and experienced professionals.

Many employers will conduct on-the-spot interviews and make immediate job offers, making the job fair a unique opportunity for attendees. Job seekers should pre-register to apply for jobs in advance and allow companies to review their resumes.

A free computer lab will be available for researching companies and customizing resumes, with bilingual assistance for Spanish-speaking job seekers. Admission and parking at the job fair are free. The Orlando Career Fair offers job seekers a chance to connect with employers and possibly find a job instantly.

The next fair is on October 2nd, supporting the Central Florida community.

