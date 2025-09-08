Orlando City Council votes to fund Pulse memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, the Orlando City Council voted to fund the construction of a Pulse nightclub memorial.

The council voted to make Gomez Construction Co. the lead on building and managing the project. That is a winter park based company.

The council also voted to enter into an agreement with Orange County to fund the project that’s projected to cost $12 million.

The county will cover $5 million of the cost. The city will cover the remaining $7 million and any other additional costs that may pop up during construction.

