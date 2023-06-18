Orlando City drop points against the Revs, 3-1

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City cannot overcome the rain and absence of key players in losing to the New England Revolution 3-1 Saturday night.

The Lions were short five regular starters Saturday night. Peruvians Pedro Gallese, Wilder Carteniga and Uruguayan Facundo Torres were out on international duties.

Antonio Carlos and Kyle Smith did not travel with the team and were ruled out because of yellow card accumulation.

New England dominated possession throughout the game, but it took them until the second half to find their first goal.

In the 51-minute, Emmanuel Boateng found the back of the net with a ball that bounced into his path from a Mason Stajduhar save to put the Revs up 1-0.

In the 68-minute, Gustavo Bou found space in the box to slot in a second goal for the Revs.

The bright spot for Orlando on a rainy night in Foxboro was the 80-minute goal scored by Duncan McGuire, giving the rookie his fifth goal and a little hope for a comeback.

But the Revs Carles Gil would put his team on top for good in the 85-minute with a goal from long distance.

That would do it for the scoring and the final score, 3-1, ends Orlando’s six game unbeaten run.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Lions when they return home to Exploria Stadium on Wednesday to play the Philadelphia Union.

Where: Exploria Stadium

When: Wednesday, June 21, 7:00 p.m.

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

